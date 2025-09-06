Iraqi FM, US envoy discuss security and energy

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with Joshua Harris, the newly appointed US chargé d’affaires in Baghdad, to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s statement, talks focused on security cooperation and financial and energy issues between Baghdad and Erbil, highlighting recent understandings with US oil companies operating in the Kurdistan Region.

The two sides also discussed stalled US–Iran negotiations, along with the situation in Syria, underlining the importance of joint efforts to support stability.