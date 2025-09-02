Iran accuses European trio of breaching nuclear deal

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday accused the European trio — France, Germany, and the United Kingdom — of failing to uphold their commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal and criticized their decision to activate the “snapback” mechanism.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters that the move was taken “in response to American and Zionist demands,” arguing that the European states “lack any legal standing to accuse Iran of non-compliance.” He added that extending the nuclear agreement is a matter for the UN Security Council, stressing that Iran will act in line with its national interests.

Baqaei said setting preconditions for talks reflects “a lack of seriousness and goodwill toward the diplomatic process.”

Earlier, the Iranian official expressed Tehran’s readiness to abandon high-level uranium enrichment and return to the 3.67% enrichment limit stipulated in the 2015 nuclear deal.

In an interview with The Guardian, Baqaei noted that Iran’s diplomatic options in the coming weeks are limited, citing mounting public pressure on the government following the Israeli-American attacks in June.