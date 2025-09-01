Iran ready to resume nuclear deal’s enrichment level

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran is ready to abandon high-level uranium enrichment and return to the 3.67% enrichment limit stipulated in the 2015 nuclear deal, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated on Monday.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Baghaei criticized the three conditions set by France, Germany, and the United Kingdom to avoid triggering the snapback mechanism, calling them a sign of lack of seriousness and goodwill.

He revealed that the Iranian parliament is set to debate a binding bill calling for Iran’s withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), anticipating that the legislation would pass by a wide majority.

Baghaei noted that Iran’s diplomatic options in the coming weeks are limited, citing mounting public pressure on the government following the Israeli-American attacks in June.

He also pointed to a “major gap” in trust between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). “We are concerned about leaks of information gathered by the agency to Israel, especially as the agency’s stance has become increasingly politicized,” he stated, adding that the agency’s reports have repeatedly been used as pretexts for actions against Iran, “culminating in the Israeli attack in June.”

Baghaei warned that the European states are “on the verge of abandoning their role as mediators between Tehran and Washington” by supporting the reimposition of UN sanctions, describing the move as one that “would hand the United States full control over the future of the nuclear deal.”