Iran's Araghchi: Joint message a stance against EU sanctions

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the joint letter from Iran, Russia, and China to the United Nations as a firm response to European attempts to activate the snapback mechanism.

The mechanism, part of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), allows any party to refer Iran to the UN Security Council over alleged nuclear violations, potentially reinstating pre-2015 sanctions.

Posting on X, Araghchi characterized the European move as lacking a legal basis and undermining the credibility of the international system. He said the letter stressed the illegitimacy of the European step and reaffirmed Iran’s position that no party has the right to bypass the established sequence of events.

He pointed out that the United States was the first to violate the nuclear deal and UN Security Council Resolution 2231, while European countries joined in imposing illegal sanctions instead of fulfilling their commitments. According to Araghchi, these facts should serve as the framework for any serious discussion within the Security Council.

The Iranian minister warned that the threat extends beyond Iran’s rights to include the integrity and credibility of international agreements, cautioning that leniency toward selective compliance or exploitation of legal procedures could cause serious damage to the foundations of collective security.

Our joint letter with my colleagues, the Foreign Ministers of China and Russia, signed in Tianjin reflects the firm position that the European attempt to invoke "snapback" is legally baseless and politically destructive. By declaring the E3's move null and void, we have placed on…

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the decision by Britain, France, and Germany—collectively known as the European "Troika"—to invoke the United Nations “snapback” mechanism, a step that could restore pre-2015 sanctions on Iran.