UN Nuclear Chief warns of tightening margins on Iran’s nuclear program ahead of Tehran visit

Shafaq News/ UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi urged Iranian leaders to address longstanding concerns with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a day before he travels to Tehran for discussions on Iran's nuclear program.

Grossi has repeatedly sought increased monitoring cooperation at Iranian nuclear sites and an explanation of uranium traces found at undeclared locations, but progress has been limited.

“The Iranian administration must understand that the international situation is becoming increasingly tense and that the margins to maneuver are beginning to shrink,” he told AFP, stressing that increased transparency is essential, given “the size, depth, and ambition of Iran's program.”

Iran began accelerating its nuclear activity after Trump exited the 2015 nuclear deal, under which it had curbed enrichment. Tehran is now enriching uranium to 60% purity, close to the 90% required for weapons-grade material, sparking Western fears of potential nuclear weapon capability. However, Iran has maintained that its nuclear ambitions are limited to civilian energy purposes.

According to Grossi, the agency’s monitoring capabilities have suffered due to restricted access, with critical data continuity lost over the past three years.

“The situation continues to degrade,” Grossi said, noting Iran’s expanding nuclear program and the IAEA's diminishing visibility into sensitive activities such as centrifuge production.

Grossi’s trip to Tehran follows the re-election of Donald Trump, who withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal during his previous term, dismantling years of diplomatic efforts. It also precedes an IAEA board of governors meeting in Vienna next week, where European signatories to the 2015 accord—Britain, Germany, and France—will evaluate potential actions as Iran continues to resist full cooperation.

The recent election of Iran’s reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian in August has raised hopes of renewed negotiations, as Tehran has signaled openness to discussions aimed at restoring the agreement.