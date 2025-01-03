Iran's FM outlines country’s policies on Syria, Gaza ceasefire, and nuclear deal

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addressed his country's approach to the new Syrian administration, the Gaza ceasefire, and other issues during a television interview.

"How we deal with Syria depends on the other party's behavior," Araghchi stated in an interview with China's "CCTV", adding, "We are waiting for the transitional government to announce its policies towards the region and other countries and to establish sufficient stability."

"Iran has good intentions and seeks peace in Syria. We do not make decisions based on changes in appearance, words, or slogans, but on behaviors."

Regarding Gaza, Araghchi said, "Any ceasefire accepted by Hamas and the Palestinians themselves will be supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran."

On another note, Araghchi expressed his country's readiness to resume negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program, adding, "We have negotiated in good faith with the P5+1 group for more than two years," highlighting, "We are still prepared to engage in constructive negotiations without delay concerning our nuclear program."

"The existing formula, in our view, is the same as the previous Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which is building trust regarding Iran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions."

Concerning the "future of the resistance," Araghchi stated that it remains "bright," noting that "Hezbollah in Lebanon is regularly rebuilding itself." He also mentioned that his country is "fully prepared to deal with renewed threats to Israel, and we are ready for that."