Iraqi PM, US Charge d'Affaires discuss strengthening bilateral ties and regional stability

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with Daniel Rubinstein, the US Charge d'Affaires in Iraq.

The Prime Minister’s media office stated that their discussions focused on “bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States, exploring ways to strengthen them and advance the implementation of mutual agreements in a manner that benefits both nations and fosters growth in their partnership across various fields.”

The meeting also addressed the latest developments in the region, including the situation in Syria and ongoing regional and international efforts to sustain the ceasefire in Gaza, the Palestinian territories, and southern Lebanon.

PM Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's support for all efforts to establish security and stability and prevent the spread of conflicts.

He underscored the need for “major powers and international organizations to play their full role in halting acts of genocide and highlighted the urgency of providing relief to the residents of Gaza and initiating reconstruction efforts following the ceasefire agreement,” the media office added.