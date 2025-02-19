Kurdish President, US envoy discuss oil exports, government formation

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with US Chargé d'Affaires to Iraq Daniel Rubinstein on Wednesday to discuss efforts to resume oil exports and steps toward forming the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Presidency, “The discussions covered Iraq-Kurdistan relations with the United States, as well as an ongoing dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad.”

Both sides stressed the importance of continued negotiations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government in Baghdad to resolve outstanding disputes peacefully. They also expressed hope that political parties in Kurdistan would soon reach an agreement on forming the next cabinet.

The talks also touched on the situation in Syria, the status of Kurds there, and efforts to advance the peace process in Turkiye.

The US Consul General in Erbil also attended the meeting.