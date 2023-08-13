Nechirvan Barzani welcomes US Consul General, marking conclusion of tenure

Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani of the Kurdistan Region (KRI) welcomed Irvin Hicks, the US Consul General to the Region, in a meeting held on Sunday morning. The gathering was organized to mark the completion of Hicks' tenure.

During the meeting, President Barzani extended his gratitude to Consul General Hicks for the invaluable services rendered during his tenure within the Region. These services were instrumental in advancing and strengthening the diplomatic ties between Erbil and Washington. President Barzani also extended his best wishes for Consul General Hicks' upcoming ventures.

Conversely, expressing his contentment with his tenure in Kurdistan, Consul General Hicks conveyed his sincere appreciation to President Barzani and the pertinent authorities. Their assistance and unwavering support throughout his tenure significantly contributed to the achievements made. Furthermore, Consul General Hicks expressed his hopes for the prosperity and advancement of the people of the KRI.