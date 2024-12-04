Iranian FM to visit Iraq for Syria discussions

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Iraq on Friday to engage in high-level consultations on developments in Syria and regional issues, as reported by the Tasnim International News Agency on Wednesday.

“Araghchi is expected to meet with senior Iraqi officials in Baghdad to discuss the evolving situation in Syria. This follows his recent regional tour, which included Syria and Turkiye, where he addressed the implications of escalating tensions in northern Syria and reaffirmed Iran's position on these developments.”

During his visit to Syria, Araghchi held talks with President Bashar al-Assad. He labeled the recent movements of “terrorist groups” as part of conspiracies by adversaries of regional stability, namely the “United States and Israel.” Araghchi underscored that such actions “aim to perpetuate instability and wars to offset the setbacks faced by Zionist forces against the resistance front.”

He also expressed confidence in Syria’s ability to overcome these challenges, drawing on its history of defeating terrorism.

Iran's Role in the Syrian Conflict

Since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Iran has remained a crucial ally of al-Assad regime, providing military, financial, and political support. This includes deploying the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for training and advising Syrian forces, alongside mobilizing allied factions, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, and Shia fighters from other nations.

Tehran has also played a key role in the Astana peace initiative, alongside Russia and Turkiye, aiming for de-escalation and a political resolution to the Syrian conflict.