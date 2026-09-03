Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein received new US Chargé d’Affaires Steven Fagin in Baghdad on Thursday, one day after the US Embassy announced his return to Iraq to lead its diplomatic mission.

Fagin replaced Joshua Harris following the end of his tenure in Baghdad. He previously served as US ambassador to Yemen, as well as chargé d’affaires and deputy chief of mission in Baghdad and consul general in Erbil.