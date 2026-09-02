Shafaq News- Baghdad

Steven Fagin has returned to Iraq as chargé d’affaires of the US Mission, replacing Joshua Harris after the end of his tenure in Baghdad, the US Embassy said on Wednesday.

Welcome back to Iraq, Ambassador Steven H. Fagin, U.S. Mission Iraq's Chargé d'Affaires (#CDAFagin)! Returning to Baghdad after serving as U.S. Ambassador to Yemen, and previously as Chargé d'Affaires and DCM in Baghdad and Consul General in Erbil, #CDA Fagin brings extensive… — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) September 2, 2026

Fagin previously served as US ambassador to Yemen and, before that, as chargé d’affaires and deputy chief of mission in Baghdad and consul general in Erbil. The embassy said his regional experience would help strengthen US-Iraq relations.

Harris, who succeeded Fagin in September 2025, said in a farewell message this week that Washington would continue supporting Iraq’s sovereignty, counterterrorism efforts, security, and stronger economic and commercial ties.