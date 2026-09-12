Shafaq News- Damascus

Seven prisoners died, and dozens suffered smoke inhalation and burns after a fire broke out at Ain Al-Arab (Kobani) prison following the unrest in the city, Aleppo’s Internal Security Command said on Saturday.

Several people on Friday caused disturbances inside the prison and set fire to several cellblocks, allowing the flames to spread through the facility and causing casualties, according to the command. Authorities opened an investigation into the circumstances of the fire and to determine responsibility, with legal action planned against anyone found involved.

The command added that control of Ain Al-Arab prison has not yet been transferred to government authorities. The handover remains subject to judicial and legal procedures, with the necessary decisions and warrants still pending as part of the integration plan.

The facility remains under the command of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Earlier today, local media outlets reported that tensions had risen across parts of northeastern Syria following the killing of former Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) member Sami Sheikhmous Hasso, known as Siban Hazni. Internal security authorities said they had identified a suspect and were continuing their investigation to locate those responsible.

After Hasso’s body was returned to his hometown of Amuda in Al-Hasakah province, protesters attacked an internal security facility there before demonstrations spread to Ain Al-Arab.

Internal security patrols were deployed in Kobani during a protest over the killing. According to the Internal Security Directorate, some participants threw stones at security personnel, while gunfire was reported and several security facilities were set on fire, injuring a number of personnel. Security forces detained several people before calm returned to the city.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that some General Security forces withdrew from inside Kobani to surrounding rural areas and nearby security posts after tensions and the heightened security deployment in the city and its outskirts eased.