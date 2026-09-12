Wild boar meat case referred to Najaf Criminal Court

Wild boar meat case referred to Najaf Criminal Court
2026-09-12T14:21:46+00:00

Shafaq News- Najaf

A case involving a butcher accused of selling wild boar meat as minced meat in Najaf has been referred to the Iraqi province’s criminal court, a judicial source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The referral followed the completion of evidence against the suspect, according to the source.

On Wednesday, an intelligence team detained a butcher in Najaf accused of hunting wild boars and selling their meat as minced meat. Legal expert Habib Al-Quraishi told Shafaq News that Iraqi law does not explicitly criminalize pork sales, but disguising it as another type of meat could constitute commercial fraud.

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