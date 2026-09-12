Shafaq News- Sanaa

The Houthis (Ansarallah) will continue military operations against Saudi Arabia until the war ends and the blockade on Yemen is lifted, a senior Houthi official told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Zaid Al-Gharsi, head of media and cultural affairs at the Houthi-controlled presidency, maintained that the group remains “in a state of confrontation with Saudi Arabia,” warning, “The continuation of the escalation will raise the cost borne by the Kingdom.”

Houthi forces, Al-Gharsi said, had captured six districts from Saudi-backed Yemeni forces during the latest clashes along the western coast, with Houthi authorities beginning to restore services in areas brought under their control.

On the political track, he accused Riyadh of backing away from previous understandings over a roadmap to end the conflict, arguing that Houthi authorities had made concessions in recent years without corresponding implementation of earlier agreements by the Kingdom.

Riyadh has not commented on the remarks.

Fighting has intensified between the Houthis, Saudi Arabia, and Saudi-backed Yemeni forces. Missile and drone attacks on cities and economic facilities in southern Saudi Arabia on September 8 have wounded 73 people, including women and children, according to Saudi authorities.

Houthi forces have also made gains along Yemen’s western coast, including in Mocha and the Hanish Islands, while extending their advance toward and around the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the strategic waterway connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Read more: Houthi advance raises stakes from Bab al-Mandeb to Iraq