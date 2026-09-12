Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will not allow its territory or airspace to be used to attack Saudi Arabia or other neighboring countries, President Nizar Amedi said on Saturday, condemning the recent attacks on the Kingdom and backing the measures taken by the government.

“Protecting Iraq’s sovereignty and maintaining its relations with its regional surroundings is the responsibility of the state and its constitutional institutions,” Amedi wrote on X, calling for investigations to continue and legal action to be taken against anyone proven to have been involved or responsible. Such steps, he added, should help prevent similar attacks from happening again.

Saudi Arabia said on Friday that its East-West pipeline, which carries crude across the country toward its Red Sea coast, had been hit by several drones originating from Iraq. The attacks caused casualties and property damage, prompting a temporary precautionary shutdown of the line.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IR), an umbrella group of Iran-aligned Iraqi armed factions, denied involvement in the attacks and expressed readiness to participate in a government investigation into the incidents.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi also directed an investigation into the Maysan Operations Command, the regional military command responsible for the province, and removed its commander and the province’s police chief from their posts. Al-Zaidi took the action after authorities determined that the attacks had originated from a site inside the province, pledging that his government "will not tolerate any activity that puts Iraq or its relations with friendly countries at risk."