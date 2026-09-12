Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has closed three land border crossings with Iran as an “economic penalty” against Tehran following findings that Iranian-linked activity was allegedly behind drone attacks on Saudi oil pipelines launched from Iraqi territory, a source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The crossings —Shalamcheh, Al-Sheeb and Mandali— were closed after materials, weapons and equipment used to manufacture drones were transferred from Iran into Iraq, the source said. The equipment was later used by factions to carry out attacks against Saudi Arabia.

“The decision to close the crossings was issued directly by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi,” he added, saying the premier also directed investigation committees to determine how the materials entered Iraq, examine any security or official breaches, and hold those responsible accountable.

The Zurbatiya and Al-Mundhiriya crossings remain the only ones open to passenger traffic with Iran.

Saudi Arabia said on Friday that its East-West pipeline, which carries crude across the country toward its Red Sea coast, had been hit by several drones originating from Iraq. The attacks caused casualties and property damage, prompting a temporary precautionary shutdown of the line.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IR), an umbrella group of Iran-aligned Iraqi armed factions, denied involvement in the attacks and expressed readiness to participate in a government investigation into the incidents.

Al-Zaidi also directed an investigation into the Maysan Operations Command, the regional military command responsible for the province, and removed its commander and the province’s police chief from their posts. Al-Zaidi took the action after authorities determined that the attacks had originated from a site inside the province, pledging that his government "will not tolerate any activity that puts Iraq or its relations with friendly countries at risk."