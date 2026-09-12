Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella of Iran-aligned Iraqi armed factions, on Saturday denied involvement in the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities and expressed readiness to participate in a government investigation into the incidents.

In a statement, the group described accusations against the “Iraqi resistance” over the assaults as an “honor we do not claim” and criticized the Iraqi government for prematurely accepting the allegations without “reliable evidence or concrete investigations.”

It further linked the claims to an attempt to divert attention from Saudi “military setbacks” in Yemen and warned against “Zionist-American schemes” that it said sought to draw Iraq into regional crises.

Saudi Arabia said on Friday that several drones launched from Iraqi territory struck its East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions, causing injuries and damage. Riyadh said it would refrain from responding at this stage after Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi asked the Kingdom to give Baghdad an opportunity to prevent further attacks originating from Iraqi territory.

An Iraqi investigation later found that the attacks had been launched from the southern province of Maysan, prompting Al-Zaidi to dismiss the commander of Maysan Operations Command.

Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt and Jordan condemned the attacks and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, rejecting actions that threaten the Kingdom’s security and stability.

مملكة البحرين تدين استهداف خط أنابيب النفط "شرق غرب" في منطقتي الرياض والمدينة المنورة بطائرات مسيّرة انطلقت من الأراضي العراقيةhttps://t.co/YbZUCkVfQ1 pic.twitter.com/P3JRBymCOD — وزارة الخارجية 🇧🇭 (@bahdiplomatic) September 12, 2026