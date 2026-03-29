Saudi Arabia denounces strikes on Kurdish leaders’ homes

Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Erbil

Saudi Arabia on Sunday condemned attacks targeting the residences of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the kingdom’s support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, rejecting actions that threaten Iraq’s security and stability.

The attack on Barzani’s residence in Duhok on Saturday drew widespread condemnation and calls for accountability, with the UAE and the Arab League also criticizing the strike.