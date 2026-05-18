Kuwait slams drone incursion targeting Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News- Kuwait

Kuwait on Monday condemned a drone attack launched from Iraqi airspace toward Saudi Arabia, describing it as a blatant violation of international law and a threat to regional security and stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Kuwait’s support for Saudi Arabia “in all measures it takes to preserve its security and stability and ensure the safety of its territories.”

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجيةالاثنين 18 مايو 2026تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة دولة الكويت واستنكارها الشديدين للعدوان الذي تعرضت له المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة عبر طائرات مسيرة قادمة من الأجواء العراقية والتي تم التصدي لها بنجاح، في استمرارٍ لسلسلة الانتهاكات الصارخة… pic.twitter.com/rXbEpgQqed — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) May 18, 2026

On Sunday, Riyadh intercepted and destroyed three drones after they entered the Kingdom’s airspace from Iraq. Neither the Iraqi government nor the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) has publicly commented on the incident.

The IRI, an umbrella network of Iran-aligned Iraqi armed factions, previously claimed multiple drone and missile attacks targeting regional sites during the recent Iran-US conflict.

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