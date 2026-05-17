KDP official rules out new public sector hiring in 2026 budget

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s economic and financial conditions cannot support any new expansion in public sector salaries or hiring—including converting contract workers to permanent staff and reinstating dismissed security personnel, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) official said on Sunday.

Majid Shingali dismissed reports about permanent appointments and reinstatements in the 2026 Federal Budget as “demagogic media rhetoric” aimed at exploiting public sentiment rather than reflecting economic reality.

“The government is already unable to appoint graduates from medical and health colleges from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes, in addition to this year’s expected graduates,” he noted, adding that the government should focus on creating employment opportunities in the private sector rather than expanding public sector hiring.

كل ما يقال عن تضمين تحويل العقود الى الملاك الدائم اوتحويل عقود الرعاية الاجتماعية الى الوزارات أوإعادة المفسوخة عقودهم في الاجهزة الامنية في موازنة عام 2026 ومن اي جهة كانت هو ليس سوى اعلام ديماغوجي بعيد عن المنطق لان الواقع الاقتصادي والمالي لا يمكنه قبول اي زيادة في نفقات… — د.ماجد شنكالي (@majidshingali) May 17, 2026

Earlier this week, Al-Zaidi said in an address to Iraqis that his government would launch an economic reform program aimed at diversifying sources of income, with a focus on supporting industry, agriculture, investment, and the private sector, alongside creating job opportunities for young people and reducing unemployment through development and production projects.

Read more: A guide to Ali Al-Zaidi's ministerial program

The remarks come amid debate over Iraq’s worsening unemployment crisis and the growing strain on the public sector. Iraq’s labor force currently exceeds 15 million people, while government institutions already employ more than 3.7 million workers, with salaries and pensions consuming nearly 40% of the federal budget, according to official data.

Read more: Youth in despair, no jobs to share: Iraq’s workforce hanging in the air