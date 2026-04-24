Explosive-laden drones from Iraq hit Kuwaiti border posts

Shafaq News- Kuwait City/ Baghdad

Kuwait’s military reported that drones struck two northern border posts on Saturday after entering from Iraqi territory, a month after Kuwait summoned Iraq’s envoy over similar cross-border incidents.

The Kuwaiti army described the attack as an “aggressive and malicious act,” noting that the two explosive-laden drones —guided by fiber-optic wires— caused material damage without casualties. Authorities initiated measures to address the incident.

بيان رقم (60)صادر عن المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاعالعقيد الركن سعود عبدالعزيز العطواناستهدف صباح اليوم موقعان من المراكز الحدودية البرية الشمالية لدولة الكويت، لهجوم عدواني آثم بواسطة عدد (2) طائرة درون مفخخة، موجّهة بسلك الألياف الضوئية، قادمة من جمهورية العراق، ما أسفر عن… pic.twitter.com/UwRQCxGqgv — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) April 24, 2026

The Iraqi government has yet to comment on the incident.

In March, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry summoned Iraq’s chargé d’affaires, Zaid Abbas Shanshul, twice over similar attacks by armed groups, urging Baghdad to hold those responsible accountable and prevent further incidents. Several Iraqi armed factions have previously declared involvement in the recent regional escalation linked to the US-Israeli war against Iran, including attacks targeting US bases and interests inside Iraq and elsewhere in the region.

Read more: Armed factions' cross-border attacks draw legal warnings and Arab pressure