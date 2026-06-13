Huqooq: 600 mosques built around Baghdad for 'deviant' ideology

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Hundreds of newly built mosques in Abu Ghraib and areas surrounding Baghdad are being used to promote the Madkhali movement and spread extremist ideas, Hussein Moanis, leader of the Shiite Huqooq (Rights) bloc, the political wing of Kataib Hezbollah, said on Saturday.

He called for urgent security and intelligence measures to investigate the sources of funding and support behind the project, warning that its continued expansion could pose broader societal risks.

The Madkhali Salafi movement has drawn increased public and political attention in Iraq in recent years, particularly following the death of cleric Abdul Sattar Al-Qaraghouli, imam of Karim Al-Nasser Mosque in southern Baghdad, amid accusations linking the movement to the incident and concerns over its growing presence in mosques.

Read more: Salafi’s Madkhali Movement in Iraq: Stability or division?