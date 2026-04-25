Arab states condemn drone strike from Iraq into Kuwait

Shafaq News- Doha/ Riyadh/ Abu Dhabi/ Manama/ Cairo

On Saturday, Gulf and Arab foreign ministers denounced yesterday’s drone attack from Iraqi territory targeting Kuwait’s northern border posts, causing material damage but no casualties.

Qatar described the strike as a “flagrant violation” of Kuwait’s sovereignty and a serious threat to regional stability, urging Iraq to prevent a recurrence.

بيان | قطر تدين بأشد العبارات استهداف موقعين من المراكز الحدودية البرية الشمالية للكويت بطائرات مسيرة قادمة من العراقالدوحة | 25 أبريل 2026 تدين دولة قطر ، بأشد العبارات، استهداف موقعين من المراكز الحدودية البرية الشمالية لدولة الكويت الشقيقة بطائرات مسيرة قادمة من جمهورية… pic.twitter.com/8eYqYeHRAZ — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) April 25, 2026

Saudi Arabia stressed the need for Iraq to address threats targeting Gulf countries and warned of risks to regional security, while the United Arab Emirates labeled the assault a “terrorist attack” involving explosive drones.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة واستنكار المملكة العربية السعودية بأشد العبارات استهداف موقعين من المراكز الحدودية البرية الشمالية لدولة الكويت الشقيقة بطائرات مسيرة قادمة من جمهورية العراق. pic.twitter.com/t9XG2QLcWA — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) April 24, 2026

الإمارات تُدين بشدة الاعتداء الإرهابي بطائرتيْن مسيّرتيْن مفخّختين على مراكز حدودية لدولة الكويت pic.twitter.com/tK5pagTaKU — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) April 24, 2026

Bahrain also condemned the incident as a terrorist act, and Egypt reiterated its solidarity with Kuwait and other Gulf states.

مملكة البحرين تُدين الهجوم الإرهابي الذي استهدف مواقع حدودية في دولة الكويت الشقيقةhttps://t.co/RoDY1Avp5i pic.twitter.com/dQOPnDcx2G — وزارة الخارجية 🇧🇭 (@bahdiplomatic) April 24, 2026

Iraq previously described the incident as a “sabotage act,” with caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordering a specialized committee to investigate, identify those responsible, and pursue legal action.



