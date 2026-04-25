Arab states condemn drone strike from Iraq into Kuwait

Arab states condemn drone strike from Iraq into Kuwait
2026-04-25T12:34:59+00:00

Shafaq News- Doha/ Riyadh/ Abu Dhabi/ Manama/ Cairo

On Saturday, Gulf and Arab foreign ministers denounced yesterday’s drone attack from Iraqi territory targeting Kuwait’s northern border posts, causing material damage but no casualties.

Qatar described the strike as a “flagrant violation” of Kuwait’s sovereignty and a serious threat to regional stability, urging Iraq to prevent a recurrence.

Saudi Arabia stressed the need for Iraq to address threats targeting Gulf countries and warned of risks to regional security, while the United Arab Emirates labeled the assault a “terrorist attack” involving explosive drones.

Bahrain also condemned the incident as a terrorist act, and Egypt reiterated its solidarity with Kuwait and other Gulf states.

Iraq previously described the incident as a “sabotage act,” with caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordering a specialized committee to investigate, identify those responsible, and pursue legal action.


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