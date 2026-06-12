India summons US diplomat after sailors killed in tanker strike off Oman

India on Friday summoned Jason Meeks, the United States chargé d'affaires in New Delhi, and lodged a formal protest following the deaths of three Indian sailors aboard an oil tanker reportedly struck by US forces off the coast of Oman on June 10.

In a statement, India's Ministry of External Affairs said it informed the US diplomat that attacks carried out by American naval forces against commercial vessels were "unacceptable."

The ministry said such actions undermine the safety, security, and stability of international commercial shipping in a sensitive region facing significant challenges. New Delhi also asked the diplomat to convey India's "strong concerns" to authorities in Washington and stressed the need for US forces operating in the area to take all necessary measures to prevent civilian casualties.

The protest followed the deaths of three Indian crew members aboard the oil tanker M/T Settebello, which sails under the flag of Palau.

Indian Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the sailors were killed in a US military strike on the vessel off Oman's coast. The tanker carried a crew of 24 people, all Indian nationals.

The US Central Command previously said the M/T Settebello was targeted after its crew failed to comply with instructions issued by US forces. According to the command, the strike targeted the vessel's engine room as part of efforts to enforce a maritime blockade on ports and ships linked to Iran.

Separately, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Friday that 7 million barrels of oil had exited the Strait of Hormuz with US assistance.