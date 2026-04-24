Iraq orders investigation after “sabotage” drone attack on Kuwait border

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Interior Ministry on Friday condemned the recent drone attack targeting Kuwaiti border posts as a “sabotage act,” according to a statement.

Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari, in a call with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah, described the incident as one that “harms the reputation of fraternal relations” between the two countries.

He relayed directives from caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who also serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, to form a specialized committee to examine the incident, identify those involved, and pursue legal action against them.

Earlier today, Kuwait’s military reported that two explosive-laden drones struck northern border posts after crossing from Iraqi territory, causing material damage without casualties.