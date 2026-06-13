Stage set for Iraq’s World Cup return against Norway

Shafaq News- Foxborough

The stage is set for Iraq’s first World Cup match in 40 years after FIFA on Saturday appointed Gabonese referee Pierre Atcho to officiate the Lions of Mesopotamia’s Group I opener against Norway.

FIFA also named Gabonese officials Boris Ditsoga and Amos Abeigne Ndong serving as assistant referees. Egyptian referee Amin Mohamed was appointed as the fourth official.

The match officials for @FIFAWorldCup matches 17, 18, 19 and 20 have been appointed. 🤝 — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 13, 2026

The match will be played at Boston Stadium, FIFA's tournament name for Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, at 1:00 AM Baghdad time on Wednesday. The venue has a capacity of about 65, 000 and will host seven tournament matches, including a quarterfinal.

The referee appointment adds one of the final official details before Iraq return to football’s biggest stage, where Graham Arnold’s side will seek the country’s first World Cup point. Their 2026 return came after a long qualifying campaign and a playoff victory over Bolivia, sealing the final place in the expanded 48-team tournament.

The expanded format gives Iraq more than one route to the knockout stage, with the top two sides from each group advancing along with the eight best third-placed teams.

Norway also arrive after a long absence, returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1998. Their comeback is led by Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, giving Iraq an immediate test against two of Europe’s most recognizable players.