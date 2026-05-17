Iraq ranks 8th globally for cheapest electricity

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq slipped in the global electricity price rankings, moving to eighth in 2026 from seventh a year earlier, while remaining among the world’s cheapest countries for power, according to data from World Population Review.

Iran topped the list as the cheapest country for electricity, followed by Ethiopia and Sudan. Afghanistan and Syria also ranked among the top five, alongside Bhutan and Angola, while Iraq appeared further down the list with countries such as Cuba and Zambia.

Despite being among the world’s largest oil producers, electricity shortages remain one of Iraq’s most persistent challenges. The country relies heavily on imports to meet demand, leaving the national grid vulnerable to economic volatility and energy insecurity. According to a 2025 report from Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity, the national power crisis is ‘’worsening,’’ with consumption estimated at 50,000 to 55,000 megawatts, while actual output stands at around 28,000 megawatts.

Read more: Billions lost, power gone: Iraq's energy crisis explodes