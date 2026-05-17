Iran threatens to break US blockade as Trump warns Tehran ‘time is running out’

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran threatened on Sunday to confront the United States militarily over the naval blockade around the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the Sea of Oman could become a “graveyard” for US forces if tensions continue to escalate.

Mohsen Rezaei, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, said Tehran was committed to diplomacy but “more serious in dealing with the aggressor,” according to remarks carried by Iranian state television. “The Strait of Hormuz is open for trade, not military crowds,” Rezaei said, describing the US presence as a form of war.

Rezaei said Iran’s armed forces remained on alert while diplomatic efforts continued, adding that “it is now the United States that must prove its goodwill.” He also said the religious ruling issued by Iran’s Supreme Leader prohibiting nuclear weapons remained in place.

Rezaei accused Israel of seeking to draw regional actors deeper into the conflict in order to convince US President Donald Trump to maintain support for the war effort.

“Trump lacks legitimacy in America, the region, and the world to continue this war,” he said.

The remarks came hours after Trump issued a new warning to Tehran, saying “the Clock is Ticking” and urging Iran to move fast.

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