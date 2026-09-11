Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, discussed the recent drone attack on Saudi oil facilities during a phone call on Friday.

The two ministers also exchanged views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest, according to Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, reaffirming the close ties between Baghdad and Riyadh.

Hussein and bin Farhan stressed the importance of continued communication and coordination between the two countries to support security and stability and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

وزير الخارجية يبحث هاتفياً مع نظيره السعودي مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقةhttps://t.co/gWW8RDWXN8 pic.twitter.com/OT2UQ70xiI — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) September 11, 2026

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia said that several drones launched from Iraqi territory had struck its East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions, causing injuries and damage.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi dismissed the commander of Maysan Operations Command after an investigation found that the attacks had been launched from inside the southern province.