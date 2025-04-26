Iraq’s Foreign Minister meets US Secretary of State to strengthen strategic partnership

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday at the State Department in Washington, as part of his official visit to the United States that began on April 24.

In a statement, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said the talks focused on ways to deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in political, security, and economic fields.

Hussein voiced optimism about advancing relations between Baghdad and Washington amid ongoing regional challenges. He stressed the need to enhance security cooperation and intelligence-sharing to counter terrorist organizations.

The Iraqi minister praised the United States’ leadership of the Global Coalition against terrorism, while Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to supporting Iraq’s stability and pointed to the success of joint efforts in combating ISIS.

On economic matters, Hussein said Iraq had initiated steps to diversify its energy sources and reduce reliance on imported gas, aiming to achieve energy self-sufficiency in the coming years. He added that Iraq had begun importing electricity and was in talks with other countries to secure gas supplies, urging American companies to expand investments in Iraq’s strategic projects.

Hussein also called for a reassessment of US travel advisories for Iraq, arguing that the current warnings deter American business engagement despite improvements in Iraq’s security environment.

“A strong, stable, and sovereign Iraq, free from malign influence, is vital to the stability of the region and the preservation of US interests and opportunities there,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Following the meeting, Rubio posted on X, “Had a valuable exchange with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. I commend his efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote constructive dialogue in the region.”