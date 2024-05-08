Washington criticizes Iraqi legislation, Baghdad responds

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein received the US under-secretary for civilian security, democracy, and human rights, Uzra Zeya, in the capital Baghdad.

A statement said that during the meeting, both sides reviewed the outcomes of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s visit to the United States and discussed topics of mutual interest.

Zeya praised the steps taken by Iraq, “reflecting its commitment to democracy and the promotion of human rights.” emphasizing that “the partnership between the United States and Iraq is fundamental in building institutional democracy and human rights.”

The US official indicated that some Iraqi legislation are “not aligned with Iraq’s international commitments in the field of human rights and its international presence.”

On his part, Hussein affirmed that “Iraq has made significant progress in building its democratic institutions, and its people have suffered widespread human rights violations under the previous regime.”

The Iraqi Foreign Minister stated that Iraq is “working to make human rights a culture by providing the appropriate climate for its sustainability, and it seeks to enhance its international presence to clarify its perspectives in a way that serves the development of its foreign relations.”

However, Minister Hussle n responded to the US comment, stressing that Iraqi legislation is “an issue concerning Iraq, and it is essential to take into consideration the culture of Iraqi society,” emphasizing Iraq’s keenness to protect and develop relations with other countries based on common interests.

Last month, the Iraqi Parliament voted on a draft law titled “Combatting homosexuality,” targeting behaviors deemed harmful to Iraqi society.

The Law stipulates life imprisonment or death for individuals involved in homosexual relationships or swapping spouses for sexual purposes, carrying a minimum penalty of seven years imprisonment for violations.

The new Law faced criticism from the United States and human rights organizations; however, no Iraqi voices were heard against it.

Washington expressed concern over the Law, viewing it as a threat to human rights and freedoms.

“The United States is deeply concerned by the Iraqi Council of Representatives’ passage of an amendment to existing legislation, officially called the Anti-Prostitution and Homosexuality Law, which threatens constitutionally protected human rights and fundamental freedoms. The Law bans same-sex relations with steep fines and imprisonment and punishes those who “promote homosexuality.” Limiting the rights of certain individuals in a society undermines the rights of all.” A State Department statement said.

The US said this Law could be used to “hamper free speech and expression and inhibit the operations of NGOs across Iraq.” It also “weakens Iraq’s ability to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment.”

“This legislation is inconsistent with these values and undermines the government’s political and economic reform efforts.” The US Department of Stated concluded.

In response, some Iraqi politicians called to expel the US ambassador for intervening in internal issues.