PM Barzani invites US Secretary of State to visit Erbil

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced Friday that he has extended an official invitation to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Erbil.

Speaking to reporters following what he described as a “successful” meeting in Washington, Barzani said, “We discussed the latest regional developments.”

The meeting is part of Barzani’s ongoing official visit to the United States, during which he is holding a series of talks with US administration and congressional officials aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.