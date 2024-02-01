US Official: Washington aims for regional cooperation to address Israel-Palestine conflict

Shafaq News/ US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf announced that the United States aims to address the Palestinian issue through joint understanding with Arab and regional countries to end the current conflict between Palestinians and Israelis.

In a press conference, Leaf stated, "I traveled with the US Secretary of State to Israel, and we spoke with partners in the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, and Turkey. Our goal is to find a solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, focusing on building the foundations of a lasting Palestinian state and enhancing humanitarian conditions in Gaza."

Leaf emphasized the need to prevent the conflict from escalating and "being exploited by others in the region," rejecting the deportation of Palestinians from Gaza. Leaf mentioned that the presence of US forces in Jordan is to defeat ISIS, and the recent attack is viewed as a "proxy war with the support of Iran, affecting regional security."

The US official addressed Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, deeming them "unacceptable" and stating they negatively impact the economies of Middle Eastern countries, particularly Jordan, Egypt, and Yemen. She highlighted the increased military actions on the Israel-Lebanon border, expressing efforts to find a diplomatic solution.