Israel’s Security Minister delays visit to Washington on tensions with Iran

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant has postponed his planned visit to Washington, D.C.

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) confirmed this, stating, "We have just been informed that the Israeli Defense Minister will delay his visit to Washington."

The Pentagon added, "We are continuing our consultations with the Israelis regarding the nature of their response to Iran’s missile attack."

Gallant was originally scheduled to depart for the US on Wednesday for security consultations, as part of Tel Aviv’s preparations for a possible attack on Iran following Tehran's retaliatory missile strikes, according to Israeli media reports on Sunday.

NBC News also reported, citing US military officials, that "Israel has not yet briefed the United States on its plans to respond to Iran."

On October 1, Iran launched over 200 ballistic missiles toward Israel, claiming the attack inflicted severe damage on military bases and security centers.

Iran described the barrage as a "legitimate right" to defend its sovereignty and in retaliation for the death of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in a July explosion in Tehran—a blast Iran attributed to Israel, though Israeli officials have not confirmed responsibility.

Iran also cited the Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Brigadier-General Abbas Nilforoushan, the IRGC’s Quds Force operations commander, as another reason for the attack.

The Israeli Army acknowledged that several air force bases were damaged by the missile barrage but stated that no aircraft were harmed.

It was Iran’s second major missile assault on Israel this year, following a similar attack in April involving 300 missiles and drones.