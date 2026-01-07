US seizes Russian oil tanker in North Atlantic

Shafaq News– Washington

US forces seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker in international waters of the North Atlantic under a federal court warrant, the US European Command announced on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the command reported that the tanker Marinera, previously known as Bella 1, was intercepted after being tracked from the Caribbean Sea to waters northwest of Scotland over alleged sanctions violations.

The @TheJusticeDept & @DHSgov, in coordination with the @DeptofWar today announced the seizure ofthe M/V Bella 1 for violations of U.S. sanctions. The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro. pic.twitter.com/bm5KcCK30X — U.S. European Command (@US_EUCOM) January 7, 2026

Russian state outlet RT, citing unnamed sources, described the operation as an aerial boarding, labeling it a dangerous escalation. “The ship’s captain repeatedly identified the vessel as a Russian civilian tanker during the encounter.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said, in remarks carried by RT, that the tanker was operating legally under the Russian flag in international waters and in line with maritime law, noting that US authorities monitored the vessel for days and urging Western states to respect freedom of navigation.

The ship’s operator, Borivest Marine, warned earlier that the tanker MT Marinera was being pursued in harsh weather conditions while traveling empty toward the Russian port of Murmansk at about 8.5 knots under aerial surveillance by P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

US authorities have linked the tanker to a “shadow fleet” used to transport illicit oil, pointing out that it was sanctioned in 2024 over allegations of carrying Iranian and Venezuelan crude and repeatedly changing names and registrations.

The seizure followed a US attempt last month to board the vessel in the Caribbean, after which it was tracked across the Atlantic. Russian media reported that Moscow deployed a submarine to escort the tanker during part of the voyage, a claim not confirmed by US officials.