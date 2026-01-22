France stops sanctioned Russian oil tanker in Mediterranean waters

Shafaq News– Paris

The French Navy intercepted a Russian oil tanker in the western Mediterranean over suspicion of operating as part of Moscow’s “shadow fleet,” a network accused of evading international sanctions, France’s authorities announced on Thursday.

On X, French President Emmanuel Macron said the operation was conducted with allied support and in line with international maritime law, adding that the tanker, identified as the GRINCH, departed from northern Russia’s Murmansk and is subject to international sanctions. “The activities of the shadow fleet contribute to financing [Russia’s] war of aggression against Ukraine.”

We will not tolerate any violation. This morning, the French Navy boarded an oil tanker coming from Russia, subject to international sanctions and suspected of flying a false flag. The operation was conducted on the high seas in the Mediterranean

French maritime police, meanwhile, confirmed the interception occurred in international waters between southern Spain and northern Morocco, with assistance from allied naval forces, including the United Kingdom. The case was referred to the Marseille prosecutor, who ordered the tanker diverted for investigation.

Mediterranean | High sea intervention led by the French Navy to control the pavilion of an oil tanker. Rerouting at the demand of the public prosecutor - under escort - to proceed to further inspection. Operation conducted in cooperation with our

Shipping data from LSEG showed the tanker sailing under a Comoros flag.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the move on X, calling it “exactly the kind of resolve needed.” He urged the seizure and sale of oil carried by shadow-fleet vessels.

Thank you, France! This is exactly the kind of resolve needed to ensure that Russian oil no longer finances Russia's war. Russian tankers operating near European shores must be stopped. Sanctions against the entire infrastructure of the shadow fleet

Russia, however, countered that France failed to notify Moscow of the interception, according to TASS. The Russian consulate in Marseille, it noted, is seeking clarification on whether Russian nationals are among the crew.

The interception comes as the European Union (EU) continues to tighten sanctions on Russia, having adopted 19 packages to date. Despite restrictions, Moscow reportedly still exports large volumes of oil, often at discounted prices, to markets such as India and China, frequently using ships operating outside Western maritime systems.

France carried out a similar action in October 2025, briefly detaining the sanctioned tanker Boracay off its Atlantic coast before releasing it days later.