France launches inquiry into cyber attacks supporting Russia

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the cyber section of the Paris public prosecutor's office commenced an investigation into a series of cyber attacks targeting several ministries earlier this week, with hacker groups, including Anonymous Sudan and pro-Russian hackers.

According to AFP, "This investigation concerns a crime of obstructing an automated data system committed by an organized gang, punishable by ten years in prison and a fine of up to 300,000 euros."

Several French government institutions have faced "unprecedentedly intense" cyber attacks since last Sunday, as stated by the government on Monday, confirming that their impact at this stage is "diminishing" and that access to state websites is now possible.

Hacker groups claimed responsibility for these attacks on the Telegram application, including the "Anonymous Sudan" group supportive of Russia and various Islamic issues.

The hackers announced a "broad-spectrum cyber attack" targeting the ministries of economy, culture, environmental transition, and the Prime Minister's office or the General Directorate of Civil Aviation.

A source close to the file stated to AFP that the claim of responsibility by the "Anonymous Sudan" group is "credible," while another security source cautioned vigilance.

The attacks were executed by disrupting services by inundating them with requests.

The Prime Minister's office confirmed the formation of a "crisis cell" since Sunday evening "to take countermeasures and ensure the continuity of information services."