Baghdad produces 9K tons of gas daily

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s gas output exceeds domestic demand despite recent cooking gas shortages reported in Baghdad and several provinces, Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs Ezzat Saber Ismail stated on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Oil Products Distribution Company, Ismail clarified that daily production tops 9,000 tons, compared with average consumption of about 7,000 tons. He attributed recent disruptions to transport problems caused by a technical fault on the Basra–Baghdad pipeline rather than a supply shortfall.

Earlier, Director General of the Gas Filling and Services Company Anmar Ali Hussein reported that state-run facilities in Baghdad are producing more than 160,000 liquefied gas cylinders per day to meet higher winter demand, up from 120,000 to 130,000 previously, with operations running around the clock. Reserves, Hussein added, remain sufficient and nationwide distribution continues, urging the public to disregard inaccurate reports circulating on media and social platforms.

In recent days, residents in parts of Baghdad and other provinces reported difficulty obtaining cooking gas, alongside price increases that pushed cylinder costs from 8,000 to 10,000 Iraqi dinars ($5.47–$6.83).

