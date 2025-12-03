Iraq ranks last in per-capita natural gas output among Arab states

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq recorded the lowest per-capita share of domestically produced natural gas in the Arab world for 2024, according to Our World in Data.

The figures show that Iraq’s per-capita production reached 2,590 thousand kWh in 2024, up from 2,311 thousand kWh in 2023 and 1,663 thousand kWh in 2020.

Qatar topped the Arab ranking with 588,665 thousand kWh per capita, followed by Bahrain with 103,120 thousand kWh, and Oman with 85,810 thousand kWh. The United Arab Emirates placed fourth at 55,682 thousand kWh, while Saudi Arabia ranked fifth with 35,769 thousand kWh.

Kuwait came sixth with 30,232 thousand kWh, followed by Algeria with 20,233 thousand kWh, Egypt with 4,078 thousand kWh, and Iraq in tenth place.



