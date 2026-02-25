President Barzani, German delegation discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

"Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Wednesday with German Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Gesa Andreas von Geyr and his accompanying delegation to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments.

A statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency said the meeting focused on enhancing Germany’s relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the dynamics of Erbil-Baghdad relations, and the latest political developments in both Erbil and Baghdad.

سەرۆك نێچيرڤان بارزانى و وه‌زيرى ده‌وڵه‌تى ئه‌ڵمانيا بۆ كاروبارى ده‌ره‌وه کۆبوونه‌وه‌https://t.co/PS9Hco1PPV pic.twitter.com/OahrjsIVWA — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) February 25, 2026

The German delegation emphasized Berlin’s interest in the stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, expressing its country’s "intent to further expand cooperation across various sectors," the statement added.

Barzani thanked Germany for its assistance and support to the Region in all areas, stressing the importance of "the significance of resolving issues peacefully and upholding peace in the region."

Discussions also covered the threat posed by ISIS, the situation in Syria, and other issues of mutual concern.