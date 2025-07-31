Iraq's ambassadorial picks: "Political household" list stokes old controversy

Shafaq News

Since 2003, every new list of Iraq’s ambassadorial nominees has landed with a thud—sparking political squabbles, public outcry, and fresh controversy with every cycle. Observers agree that these lists have seldom adhered to professional standards. Instead, they have often reflected political horse-trading among the country’s dominant parties and factions.

Under Iraq’s power-sharing system—based on sectarian, ethnic, and partisan balance—diplomatic posts, including ambassadorships, have become part of a broader power-distribution mechanism shaping the state.

According to this unofficial arrangement, each party receives a share of diplomatic posts and nominates individuals closely affiliated with it—either from within the party, their families, or loyal circles.

In previous terms, these appointments raised serious questions, especially when names leaked showing nominees with no diplomatic qualifications or political experience. Some individuals were granted ambassadorships as political rewards or in exchange for internal party concessions.

Repeated notes from Iraq’s Board of Supreme Audit and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed to weak qualifications or a mismatch in expertise. However, such objections were frequently sidelined by political influence.

The latest list, reviewed by Shafaq News but not officially confirmed by the Iraqi government, appears to follow this same path. It includes dozens of names for ambassadorial roles, diplomatic missions, and attaché posts. A notable number of candidates are reportedly sons or close relatives of powerful political figures—some barely past the age of thirty, with no diplomatic background or professional record to justify their nomination.

Backroom Deals and Parliamentary Pushback

The list surfaced as Iraq’s current parliamentary term nears its end. Lawmaker Amer al-Fayez, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, described the process as a “prearranged political agreement.”

Speaking to Shafaq News, he revealed that the lists were prepared in advance to reflect sectarian and partisan balances, “where loyalty outweighs qualifications.”

Al-Fayez’s comments align with concerns that the lists could be quietly passed during a session without being formally placed on the agenda. MP Raed al-Maliki expressed strong opposition to such methods, warning against a repeat of last year’s vote that approved 112 ambassadorial appointments at once. “As if Iraq has no crisis of competence or representation,” he said.

Fellow committee member Mukhtar al-Moussawi told Shafaq News that the committee has “no actual executive or oversight powers.” He explained that the names arrive pre-approved from the government, and that political forces—particularly those within the Coordination Framework—retain veto power to block any objection from Parliament.

“We’re merely recipients,” al-Moussawi added. “The names are read out during the session, and we have no power to exclude unqualified candidates or question who stands behind the nominations.”

‘Political Households’ Take the Lead

The lists have sparked broad public and political backlash, particularly over reports that several nominees are close relatives of prominent political figures, nominated simply for being part of the “political household.”

MP Omran al-Karkoushi acknowledged that the practice has become overt. Shares are now distributed among the blocs, and then the lists are passed in Parliament as a formality. “We have candidates who lack the basic qualifications—some don’t even have a professional résumé to justify their appointment.”

Political analyst and academic Ahmed Youssef went further, calling the situation “a disaster for Iraq’s international image.” He pointed out, “A diplomat should reflect the state. But if loyalty trumps expertise, how will the world understand what Iraq stands for?”

Youssef warned that the trend could lead to “diplomatic isolation” and undermine Iraq’s global relationships—at a time when Baghdad needs strong, reliable allies more than ever.

Legal Loopholes and Constitutional Concerns

Legal expert Abbas Hadi highlighted another dimension to the issue: appointments are often made “by proxy,” meaning nominees assume their ambassadorial roles without formal parliamentary approval. “This tactic is used to avoid parliamentary battles,” Hadi explained. “It allows dominant parties to push through their nominees without public consensus.”

Hadi cautioned that this maneuver not only violates constitutional norms but also undermines Article 16 of Iraq’s constitution, which guarantees equal opportunity for all citizens. The article stipulates that the state must take necessary steps to ensure this right is upheld.

At a time when protecting Iraq’s political and economic interests abroad is more critical than ever, lawmakers and analysts alike warn that such practices risk severely weakening Iraq’s diplomatic corps and eroding its international standing.