Coordination Framework denounces attacking oil companies in Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, the Coordination Framework, a political alliance of ruling Shiite parties in Iraq, condemned the continued attacks targeting oil companies in the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the bloc described the strikes as “a blatant assault on stability and a blow to the investment environment,” urging the federal government to take a firm stance to identify the source of the attacks and prevent their recurrence.

The statement also expressed concern over the growing number of fires in recent months, calling the pattern “suspicious,” and voiced sorrow over the latest fire incident in Wasit Province.