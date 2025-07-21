Drone strikes cut Kurdistan oil output by 70% to 81,000 bpd

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Oil production in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region has dropped from 280,000 to just 81,000 barrels per day following a wave of drone attacks on key fields, according to the ECO IRAQ Observatory.

In a statement on Monday, the observatory said 58 drones struck oil infrastructure across the region, causing extensive damage and forcing major production halts. The figures were reportedly presented to a visiting Iraqi government delegation during a recent trip to the region.

The affected fields include Sheikhan, previously producing around 40,000 barrels per day; Tawke with 29,000 bpd; and Peshkabir at 54,000 bpd. The Khurmala field, which typically yields 100,000 bpd, and Sarsang, with a capacity of 30,000 bpd, were also impacted.

Between July 14 and 17, multiple drone strikes targeted oil sites in Duhok and Erbil provinces. While the attacks caused no reported casualties, they inflicted structural damage and led to temporary shutdowns.

No group has claimed responsibility, but officials have pointed to Iran-aligned factions as likely culprits—a claim those factions have firmly denied.

Baghdad has launched an investigation and called on the Kurdistan Regional Government to enhance the protection of vital infrastructure.