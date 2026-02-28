Israeli Army detects two waves of missile barrages from Iran

Shafaq News- Jerusalem

The Israeli army detected on Saturday missile barrages launched from Iran toward northern Israel.

In a statement, the army said early warning systems were activated in anticipation of incoming missiles.

#عاجل قبل قليل تم تفعيل انذارات في عدة مناطق في إسرائيل في اعقاب رصد إطلاق صواريخ من ايران نحو الأراضي الاسرائيلية. في هذه الاثناء يعمل سلاح الجو لاعتراض الصواريخ وللهجوم في كل مكان لإزالة التهديد. يجب مواصلة الانصياع إلى تعليمات الجبهة الداخلية. https://t.co/QixzzcD3BR — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 28, 2026

Israeli Army Radio, citing a military source, reported that air defense systems intercepted a missile that was heading toward Tel Aviv before it entered Israeli airspace. Local media also said that strong explosions were heard in the Galilee region and in the Haifa area in northern Israel, as well as in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

عاجل | الجيش الإسرائيلي: الأنظمة الجوية تعمل على اعتراض الصواريخ الإيرانية pic.twitter.com/tWCnFwxRqm — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) February 28, 2026

The military closed schools nationwide, directed employees to work remotely, and advised the public to avoid gatherings after air raid sirens sounded in several areas, including Tel Aviv. The army activated the alerts as a precaution against a possible Iranian missile response. Officials urged residents to follow Home Front Command instructions and remain near protected areas until further notice.

Israel and the United States launched airstrikes on Iran earlier today. The New York Times, citing a US official, reported that strikes are focused on Iran’s military infrastructure, with aircraft conducting dozens of missions from regional bases and an aircraft carrier. Another official indicated that Washington anticipates retaliatory action against US bases and embassies in the region.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned the US and Israel after the strikes, “You began the war again, and we will end it.”