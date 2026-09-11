Shafaq News- Doha

Qatar on Friday praised Saudi Arabia’s “responsible approach” in supporting Iraqi government efforts to prevent its territory from being used to attack the Kingdom and neighboring countries, after Riyadh said drones launched from Iraq targeted its East-West oil pipeline.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said Doha stood in full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and supported all measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its sovereignty, security and facilities.

قطر تدين بأشد العبارات استهداف خط أنابيب شرق غرب في المملكة العربية السعوديةالدوحة | 11 سبتمبر 2026تدين دولة قطر بأشد العبارات استهداف خط أنابيب شرق غرب في منطقتي الرياض والمدينة المنورة بالمملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة بعدة مسيرات قادمة من جمهورية العراق الشقيقة، وما نتج… pic.twitter.com/4VdWJLbrgT — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) September 11, 2026

Saudi Arabia said earlier on Friday that drones launched from Iraqi territory targeted the pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions, adding that it had chosen not to retaliate “at this stage” following a request from Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to allow Baghdad an opportunity to prevent attacks originating from Iraqi territory against Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries.

The Iraqi government condemned the attacks, and PM al-Zaidi ordered an urgent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attacks and those responsible, as well as legal action against anyone found to be involved.

This was not the first time Saudi Arabia has said its facilities were targeted by attacks launched from Iraqi territory. In July, Riyadh said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed drones launched from Iraq that attempted to target oil facilities, attributing the attacks to Iran-backed armed factions.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), an umbrella of Iran-aligned armed factions operating in Iraq, rejected the Saudi accusation.