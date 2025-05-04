Iraq invites KSA and Egypt to Arab summit in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraq formally invited Saudi Arabia and Egypt to attend the upcoming Arab League summit set to take place in Baghdad on May 17.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein delivered a written invitation from President Abdul Latif Rashid to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz during a meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in Riyadh. The two sides emphasized the strength of bilateral ties and discussed a range of regional and global issues.

In Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the Iraqi foreign minister and welcomed the invitation to attend the summit. The meeting also focused on strengthening economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

The Baghdad summit will mark the 34th regular Arab League session, alongside the fifth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, which Iraq aims to use as a platform for promoting Arab integration amid escalating regional tensions.