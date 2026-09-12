Shafaq News- Manama

Bahrain will not participate in a proposed ministerial meeting on the Strait of Hormuz involving Iran until diplomatic relations between Manama and Tehran are restored, the Bahraini Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry indicated that it had conveyed its position to Oman, which is due to host the talks on Monday. Iran announced plans for the meeting on Friday, with Iraq and Gulf states expected to discuss the outcome of Iranian-Omani negotiations on establishing safe navigation routes through Hormuz.

بيان وزارة الخارجية بشأن ما يُتداول عن اجتماع وزاري حول مضيق هرمزhttps://t.co/I3AERmYQOX pic.twitter.com/9RJvw19Zzy — وزارة الخارجية 🇧🇭 (@bahdiplomatic) September 12, 2026

Manama maintained that its refusal does not diminish its support for Omani mediation or dialogue, but tied participation to security concerns after strikes on Bahraini civilian facilities and other sites. It cited an incident involving an ammonia tank that it warned could have caused a major disaster, as well as Friday’s attack on Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline, pointing to wider risks facing regional infrastructure.

It outlined four conditions for regional peace: an end to hostilities; accountability and compensation for damage; respect for state sovereignty and a prohibition on using one country’s territory to target another; and the settlement of outstanding disputes through legal channels.

Any navigation arrangement in Hormuz should comply with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), secure International Maritime Organization (IMO) approval, and guarantee passage for all vessels without discrimination, fees, or permits, according to the ministry, which called for all Gulf Cooperation Council states to be included in negotiations, given the waterway’s importance to their energy supplies.

Bahrain also expressed readiness to support a consensus-based agreement grounded in international law, provided its security concerns are addressed.