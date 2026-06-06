Iran claims Gulf strikes as US reports missile interceptions

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

Missile and drone attacks heightened tensions between the United States and Iran on Saturday, with both sides offering conflicting accounts of a new confrontation involving Kuwait, Bahrain, and the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Iranian drones were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz and seven ballistic missiles were fired toward Kuwait and Bahrain. The command reported intercepting six of the missiles, while a seventh failed to reach its intended target.

US forces, according to CENTCOM, later struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, a strategic Iranian island overlooking the Strait of Hormuz, describing the operation as a defensive measure against further maritime threats.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), however, said four oil tankers acting under the guidance of the US military attempted to leave the Strait of Hormuz without authorization despite repeated warnings from its naval forces, prompting Iran to stop one vessel while the others turned back. US drones then struck telecommunications towers on Qeshm Island and in Sirik, prompting the IRGC to fire ballistic missiles at Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Air Base and facilities linked to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

The US Command denied Iranian claims that the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain had been damaged and said no US personnel were harmed.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's General Staff confirmed that air defense systems were confronting “hostile missile and drone attacks,” noting that sounds of explosions were linked to interception operations.

Bahrain had not commented at the time of publication.

This is a developing story…