US strikes Bandar Abbas in new attacks on Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Fresh US strikes hit southern Iran on Thursday, including Bandar Abbas and areas near the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported, as Tehran vowed a “direct and decisive” response.

Missiles struck several locations in Hormozgan province, while a projectile landed near the Bushehr nuclear power plant. Qeshm Island was also hit, including the village of Masan. Local authorities recorded no civilian casualties or infrastructure damage in the province.

🎥 شواهد جدید از کمک امارات در حملات به ایرانانتشار ویدئویی از یک حملهٔ پهپادی در بندرعباس، بار دیگر نقش امارات در تجاوز نظامی علیه ایران را آشکار کرد.در این تصاویر، یک پهپاد از خانوادهٔ Yabhon ساخت امارات درحال پرواز بر فراز منطقه دیده می‌شود. pic.twitter.com/cyU6i6xuda — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) July 16, 2026

Iran’s Health Ministry put the toll since the resumption of US attacks in the country’s south at 35 people killed and about 300 injured.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said earlier the operation focused on command centers, air defenses, drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance sites near Bandar Abbas to weaken Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping. A separate 90-minute mission the previous day hit coastal defense systems, a cruise missile facility, and launch positions on Greater Tunb Island.

In Ahvaz, Shahid Baghaei 2 Hospital, a pediatric cancer center, resumed operations after 211 patients were temporarily evacuated when US missiles landed nearby late Wednesday, Iranian officials told local media. No one was harmed during the transfer, and treatment restarted despite the critical condition of several children at the cancer center.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei considered the incident a “war crime” and charged Washington with endangering pediatric patients. He separately cautioned that renewed action against the country would draw an “unequivocal” response, affirming that the armed forces were prepared for all scenarios and that implementation of the memorandum of understanding remained tied to the principle of “commitment for commitment.”

Shahid Baqaei Hospital, a children's cancer treatment centre in Ahvaz, was evacuated last night after the US attacked a nearby location.This barbaric attack, reminiscent of Israel’s atrocities against healthcare facilities, caused severe suffering and anxiety upon the… pic.twitter.com/xv3W7SY2X9 — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) July 16, 2026

The ministry also portrayed Washington’s overseas military presence as a “colonial” policy that infringes on national sovereignty. It defended Iranian attacks on facilities involved in operations against the country as “legitimate self-defense,” called on neighboring states to prevent their territory from being used for hostile action, and charged the United States with breaching the newly signed memorandum and “betraying diplomacy” for the third time within a year.

بیانیه وزارت امور خارجه درباره حملات وحشیانه آمریکا علیه ایران و جنایات جنگی ارتکابیحمله به آسایشگاه تیپ ۳۸۸ ارتش در #بمپور، حمله به سیلوی ذخیره گندم در شهرستان #هویزه، حمله به کارخانه تولید آب معدنی در #موسیان، حمله به برج مراقبت دریایی #چابهار، و بسیاری حملات مشابه دیگر... pic.twitter.com/XXf9IUOuI0 — وزارت امور خارجه (@IRIMFA) July 16, 2026

Brig. Gen. Yadollah Javani, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ assistant commander for political affairs, warned that further escalation would endanger regional energy security, citing Iran’s “energy for all or no one” policy and its capacity to control the strategic waterway.

Across the Gulf, Kuwaiti forces intercepted hostile drones, while an explosion was heard near Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi. Dubai authorities, however, rejected claims of blasts in the city after witnesses told Reuters they had heard a loud detonation downtown.